Zelenskyy hails G7 ceasefire call, urges continued pressure on Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the joint statement issued by G7 foreign ministers in Niagara, Canada saying their call for an immediate ceasefire, use of the current contact line as the starting point for negotiations, and commitment to the inviolability of borders reflects a united and principled stance toward ending the conflict.

In a statement on Thursday, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for the G7's pledge to raise the costs for Russia and for entities assisting its war effort, as well as the group's condemnation of military support provided to Russia by North Korea and allegedly Iran, and the suspected transfer of dual-use components from China.

"I appreciate the willingness to support Ukraine's energy system amid Russia's intensified attacks, as well as to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine," he said, thanking the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, US, and EU for what he described as a principled approach.

He added that coordinated international pressure must continue "after each Russian strike and brutality."

The G7 statement on Wednesday, released after a two-day meeting, reaffirmed long-term support for Ukraine's sovereignty and said an urgent ceasefire is needed, with the existing contact line forming the basis for future talks.

It also underscored concerns about recent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and backed measures to reinforce Ukraine's energy security.

Russia has rejected Western calls for freezing the current line of contact with Ukraine, urging a permanent solution to the conflict instead.



