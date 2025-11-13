In call with US senators, Zelenskyy urges tougher pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a group of US senators in an online meeting that Kyiv "doesn't see that Russia wants to stop," calling for tougher pressure on Moscow, expanded sanctions, and additional air defense systems, according to a statement released by his office late Wednesday.

Zelenskyy briefed the senators on frontline developments, including the situation in Pokrovsk, and said October saw Russia's highest personnel losses since the full-scale war began.

He claimed Moscow is continuing to build up its military presence despite deteriorating morale among its forces.

"On behalf of all Ukrainians, we are thankful for your bipartisan support … We are thankful to President (Donald) Trump for several initiatives that we will discuss today," he said.

He urged US lawmakers to support legislation enabling the use of frozen Russian assets and pressed for "secondary sanctions," particularly targeting the energy sector.

Zelenskyy also reiterated Ukraine's request for long-range weapons, including Tomahawk missiles, and stronger air defense capabilities.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal said they are pushing forward bills on sanctions and on designating "Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism" if abducted Ukrainian children are not returned.

Lawmakers also noted personal efforts by US first lady Melania Trump on this issue, with Zelenskyy saying families had sent her a letter of gratitude.

In the meeting, the senators reaffirmed continued bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine and praised the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

The call included Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic senators Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, Sheldon Whitehouse, Michael Bennet, Adam Schiff, and Richard Durbin.



