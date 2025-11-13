German coalition partners agree on new military service model

Germany's coalition government agreed Thursday on a new military service model that keeps recruitment voluntary while mandating that all 18-year-old men complete a questionnaire about their interest and qualifications for military service.

Speaking at a parliamentary press conference, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the success of similar mixed systems in northern European nations and voiced optimism that the new approach would resolve the armed forces' chronic personnel shortages without resorting to general conscription.

"We will focus on making military service as attractive as possible for young men and women on a voluntary basis. The second important point is the mandatory medical examination for young men, which we will gradually implement once the law takes effect and is in full effect by summer 2027," he said.

The Social Democrat minister said if the voluntary model fails to meet recruitment goals, the parliament would need to reconsider the policy in the coming years and pursue legislative amendments—potentially discussing demand-based conscription or even mandatory general conscription as a last resort.

The Bundeswehr will submit biannual reports to parliament on progress toward meeting the armed forces' personnel goals, he said.

The coalition—comprising Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats—plans to introduce the legislation for a parliamentary vote in the coming weeks. Pistorius confirmed that they aim for the law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The initiative seeks to expand the Bundeswehr to 260,000 active troops by 2035 in line with NATO commitments, requiring around 20,000 new recruits each year. Germany abolished compulsory military service in 2011, shifting to an all-volunteer professional force. The armed forces currently stand at 183,000 personnel.



