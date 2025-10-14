GERMANY SAYS TALKS UNDERWAY FOR UNSC RESOLUTION ON TRUMPS GAZA PLAN

Germany's foreign minister renewed his call Tuesday for a UN Security Council resolution backing US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan.

Speaking at a press conference during a visit to Romania, Johann Wadephul said securing Russia and China's support for the plan was essential for successful implementation.

"Initial talks are also underway with Russia and China on a joint resolution, as far as I know. I hope this will be successful," Wadephul said. "Because we need a legal framework for the deployment of peacekeepers from different countries in the Gaza Strip," he said.

Wadephul urged UN Security Council members to take a constructive approach, emphasizing that the security component and disarming Hamas were essential for implementing the plan.

"I remain optimistic that this process will succeed because the commitment of everyone involved so far remains strong," Wadephul said. "We should seize this momentum together."

On Monday, US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi convened a high-level summit in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, bringing together world leaders to garner international support for Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan.

In the plan's first phase, Hamas released 20 Israeli captives while Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. As part of the ceasefire deal, Israeli troops withdrew from densely populated areas, and humanitarian aid began arriving in the Gaza Strip. Later phases include demilitarizing Hamas, establishing a temporary technocratic governing mechanism, and deploying an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to ensure border security.





