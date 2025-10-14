British premier says 2-state solution has 'first real chance' since 1990s

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday told members of parliament that the two-state solution in the Middle East now has its "first real chance" of being implemented since the Oslo Accords in the 1990s.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Starmer outlined the UK's future role in supporting the peace process, saying the government will offer expertise in "three areas: supporting the reconstruction in Gaza, supporting transitional arrangements, and ensuring security for a ceasefire monitoring process."

He emphasized the importance of the two-state solution.

"This is the first real chance we've had on a two-state solution since the Oslo Accords over three decades ago. So we are fully committed to this because a safe and secure Israel, alongside a viable Palestinian state, is the only way to secure lasting peace for the Middle East."

Starmer also highlighted progress in humanitarian relief, saying: "The bombardment of Gaza has stopped, and desperately needed aid is starting to enter as a result of the peace plan led by President Trump. We have the chance, and it is a chance to bring a terrible chapter in history."

"But to be clear, we urgently need to see more aid and faster. All restrictions must now be lifted. The need for food, sanitation, health care and shelter are still acute, while the signing, yesterday was historic. What matters now is implementation and getting help in as quickly as possible," he added.





