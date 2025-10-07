Russia not ready yet for peace talks with Ukraine, says German chancellor

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is not ready yet for peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday.

"You see, at the moment the Russian president does not want to negotiate, he wants to bomb and we must oppose this more strongly and there will come a day when he is ready to negotiate," Merz told private broadcaster n-tv.

He accused Putin of conducting "a hybrid war" against Germany.

"He's waging an information war against us. He's waging a military war against Ukraine, and this war is directed against all of us. Russia is an enemy of the political order and stability of our region," Merz said.

Asked about an increase in drone incidents in Germany and across Europe, the chancellor said: "We are aware of the threat."

Putin wants to intimidate and instill fear but "we will not be intimidated, and we will effectively defend ourselves against this threat," he added.

Merz said on Sunday he assumed Russia was behind many of the drones sighted over Germany last weekend, potentially including those that disrupted dozens of flights and stranded more than 10,000 passengers at Munich Airport.

Russia has denied any involvement.





