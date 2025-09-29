Germany voices strong support for Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Germany on Monday expressed strong support for US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, stating that a solution is "within reach" if Israel and Hamas seize this opportunity.

"We call on all parties involved to now demonstrate the courage to take the final, decisive step," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told a press conference in Warsaw, adding that Berlin had also contributed to the diplomatic efforts leading to this phase.

"We are grateful to the US president for his strong commitment now," Wadephul said. "Now is the time to open the door to a long-term peace. A peace that we believe can only be achieved through a negotiated two-state solution," he added.

Germany's top diplomat renewed his call for Hamas to release all Israeli hostages to end the devastating war. He also reiterated Berlin's long-held position that Hamas must be disarmed and should play no political role in Gaza's future, which should form part of a future Palestinian state.