Denmark airport closed after drones spotted

Flights at the Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark were suspended after drones were spotted close to the facility, police confirmed Wednesday.

Arrivals and departures were halted while the situation was investigated.

"Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further," Nordjyllands Police wrote on the US social media platform, X.

The disruption follows a similar incident earlier in the week at Copenhagen Airport, where flights were paused amid drone reports. Denmark's prime minister later said she "cannot deny" the possibility that the drones spotted there were flown by Russia.

In Norway, the Oslo airport also closed its airspace for three hours Monday after a drone was seen nearby.