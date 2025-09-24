France reaffirms that nothing will weaken its support for Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed Tuesday that nothing will weaken his country's support for Ukraine.

"Nothing will cause the Ukrainian spirit of resistance to fail. Nothing will weaken our support for Ukraine," Barrot said at the United Nations in New York.

Pointing to the thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives sacrificed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he claimed that Russia had "failed," as its economy is flailing amid the war and sanctions.

"In order to hide these failures, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin is multiplying provocations across all theaters and in every known domain of conflict (including) unacceptable incursions into the airspace of Poland, Romania and Estonia, hybrid attacks, electoral manipulation and informational attacks targeting Europe's democracies," Barrot noted.

He further noted that respect for Ukraine's right to determine its future is a "non-negotiable" principle.