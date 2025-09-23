Spain vows diplomatic protection for Sumud Global Flotilla

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has reaffirmed Madrid's full diplomatic and consular protection for participants in the Sumud Global Flotilla, rejecting threats issued by the Israeli government.

Albares underlined the peaceful and humanitarian nature of the civil society initiative in a statement on Monday, stressing that Spain "will react to any act that violates their freedom of movement, their freedom of expression, and international law."

The minister's remarks followed a joint statement led by Spain and co-signed by 16 other countries, which voiced concern for the safety of the flotilla.

The statement, issued on Sept. 16, emphasized the flotilla's objectives of "peace and the provision of humanitarian aid, along with respect for international law, including humanitarian law."

It called for "refraining from any illegal or violent acts against the Flotilla, and for respect for international law and international humanitarian law."

The signatories included Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Slovenia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, South Africa, and Thailand.

They warned that "any violation of international law and the human rights of Flotilla participants, including attacks on vessels in international waters or unlawful detentions, will result in accountability."

Since the flotilla departed from Barcelona, the Spanish Foreign Ministry has maintained contact with the participants as well as with the foreign ministries of other countries whose nationals are on board, to analyze the situation and provide necessary protection.

After reports of a drone attack in Tunisian waters, Albares instructed Spain's ambassador in Tunisia to immediately reach out to the participants, investigate the incident, and determine the assistance required.

He demanded that Tunisian authorities conduct an investigation into the attack and intensify coordination with counterparts from the countries involved.

"Spain will provide and is providing all consular and diplomatic protection to our nationals participating in this flotilla," Albares reiterated, adding that Madrid is "closely monitoring the situation of the Flotilla to ensure they have all possible protection."





