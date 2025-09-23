Polish premier calls for NATO support over Russian 'provocations'

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday called on NATO allies to show "clear and full support" in the face of suspected Russian provocations.

"Poland is ready to react toughly against all airspace violations," Tusk wrote on the US social media company X. "In such a situation I'm counting on clear and full support from our allies," he added.

Following suspected violations of Polish, Estonian and Romanian airspace by Russian forces this month, discussions within NATO have focused on how member states should respond to such incidents. At a special UN Security Council meeting on Monday, European nations and the US condemned Russia's actions, saying they were deliberate provocations or reckless behavior.

Poland, which last week said it intercepted 19 Russian drones over its territory, has in particular highlighted the threat and advocates that NATO shoot down Russian aircraft.

Czech President Petr Pavel also called on NATO to respond decisively to Russia's violations of NATO member states' airspace, "including the possible shooting down of Russian aircraft."

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned Monday that any unauthorized incursions could trigger defensive responses. "You've been warned," Sikorski told the UN, referring to Polish and EU statements over the Russian incursions.





