Mosque in southern Sweden destroyed in suspected arson attack

A mosque in the town of Hultsfred in southern Sweden was destroyed in a fire overnight Tuesday, with police treating the incident as suspected arson, local authorities said.

The blaze broke out late Monday and quickly engulfed the building, which had previously been a church before being converted into a mosque, the Swedish Herald reported.

"We do not know how the fire started, but it has burned heavily in the building," Michael Hesselgard of the rescue service said.

No injuries were reported, but the structure was reduced to ruins.

"The building will be completely destroyed. It will not be possible to use it for anything," Hesselgard said.

Rescue teams remained on site into the morning to fully extinguish the fire, after which police cordoned off the area to begin an investigation.

Police spokesperson Patric Fors confirmed that the case is being investigated as suspected arson.

"The classification is set because we do not know why it has started burning," he said.





