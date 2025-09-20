 Contact Us
Berlin concert held in memory of children killed in Gaza

On World Children's Day, musicians in Berlin participated in a concert organized by the Music for Humanity initiative, focusing on raising awareness of the suffering of children in Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict.

Published September 20,2025
A group of German and international musicians on Saturday performed a classical concert in Berlin on the occasion of World Children's Day, aimed at drawing attention to the plight of children killed in the Gaza Strip under the Gaza genocide.

According to the organizer, the Music for Humanity initiative, the charity concert transformed Berlin into "a place of solidarity, humanity, and music."

The concert featured professional and amateur musicians playing classical and traditional Arabic music.

Meanwhile, the Music for Humanity initiative called for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of children and civilians in Gaza, and a halt to German arms deliveries to Israel.

The event also included an exhibition of portraits of children in Gaza.

According to UNICEF, more than 50,000 children have reportedly been killed or injured since Oct. 7, 2023 as Israel has carried out a genocidal assault on Gaza, killing over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Furthermore, hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children are suffering from malnutrition in Gaza, according to local health authorities, as Israel continues to block food and other humanitarian aid from entering the bombarded enclave.