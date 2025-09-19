Possible missile fragments found in eastern Poland: Military police

Suspected fragments of a missile, believed to have been used to shoot down a drone, may have been discovered in Poland's eastern Lublin region, the country's military police said Friday.

The Lublin branch of the military police will carry out forensic inspections of the object later in the day, authorities said on the US social media platform X.

The statement came more than a week after Poland, supported by NATO jets, intercepted Russian drones that had entered its airspace.

Poland reported last week that Russian drones violated its airspace overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday as Moscow targeted Ukraine. Russia denied that its drones were aimed at Poland.

Meanwhile, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said the country's armed forces will be equipped with a new anti-drone system dubbed the "Monster of Tarnow", TVP World reported.

The 12.7 mm multi-barrel machine gun, developed by the Tarnow Mechanical Plant, has a range of 2.2 kilometers and can automatically detect, track and destroy unmanned aerial vehicles. The system can be mounted on naval vessels, land combat vehicles or stationary facilities, according to the manufacturer.

Although still a prototype, the company says it is ready for mass production, with Ukraine and Romania also showing interest.

Separately, Poland confirmed Thursday that it had received a major delivery of South Korean weapons, including 160 K2 main battle tanks, nearly 200 howitzers, and more than 100 Homar-K rocket launchers.





