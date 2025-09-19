309 arrested as 1M attend nationwide protests in France

French police arrested 309 people, including 134 placed in custody, during nationwide protests attended by 1 million people against pension reform and falling purchasing power, BFM TV broadcaster reported on Friday.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau welcomed that France was "not blocked" despite what he described as the presence of "7,300 radicalized individuals."

The strike action, launched Sept. 18 at the call of several unions, drew more than 500,000 demonstrators, according to authorities, while the trade union CGT claimed participation exceeded 1 million.

The Interior Ministry said arrests were mainly linked to violence, property damage and unauthorized marches.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu strongly condemned the "abuses" targeting police and the "damage perpetrated" during the protests.

Seven police officers, 10 protesters and a journalist were injured in the rallies, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

Unions, however, hailed the mobilization as a "success" and are expected to meet Lecornu "in the coming days" for talks.

The prime minister stressed that the demands voiced by unions and protesters are "at the heart" of ongoing consultations.

The Sept. 18 action follows the "Block Everything" mobilization last week, which drew nearly 197,000 people nationwide.

- Controversial national budget plan

France is facing mounting political tensions as Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Sept. 8.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France's soaring public debt, now at 113% of its GDP.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the country's new prime minister. He has been tasked with holding consultations with political parties before forming his government.

France has one of the EU's largest budget deficits at 5.8% of GDP.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year also led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December after left-wing and far-right parties joined forces to support a no-confidence motion.





