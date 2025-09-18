Ukraine signs law ratifying '100-Year Partnership' deal between UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a law ratifying the "100 Year Partnership" agreement signed between Ukraine and the UK earlier this year.

"Our alliance doubles down our strength. It is, therefore, an honour and privilege to sign the law ratifying the 100-Year Partnership Agreement between the United Kingdom and Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on US social media company X.

He extended his thanks to Britain's King Charles for his support of Kyiv, indicating that Ukraine greatly values the UK's "unwavering and principled stance."

"When tyranny threatens Europe once again, we must all hold firm, and Britain continues to lead in defending freedom on many fronts," he added.

The Ukrainian president also said they achieved a lot together, and with the support of London, Washington, and European partners, continue to "defend values and protect lives."

"We are united in our efforts to make diplomacy work and secure lasting peace for the European continent," he added.

Zelenskyy's signature came a day after the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, supported the ratification of the treaty with 295 votes.

The "100-Year Partnership" agreement was signed in January during an unannounced visit by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

According to the agreement, which was published by Ukraine's presidential office, the two countries will deepen defense cooperation while addressing long-term threats and challenges to maritime security.

It will also strengthen cooperation in areas such as economics and trade, energy, climate change, and clean energy transitions.