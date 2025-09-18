NATO presses Denmark to increase fighter jet capacity

NATO has warned Denmark that it has too few fighter jets and urged the country to boost its air combat capacity, according to broadcaster DR News.

NATO is warning that Denmark must increase its Air Force fighter jet strength by 60% to meet the alliance's recently updated target of 43 jets, according to DR sources.

This increase corresponds to Denmark buying 16 more F-35 fighter jets from the US and Lockheed Martin, the jets' manufacturer.

Since the Ukraine war, Denmark's original fighter jet order has become a growing problem, as the current fleet is insufficient to operate the new offensive weapons the government plans to acquire.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Wednesday that Denmark plans to invest in long-range precision weapons to "scare off the Russians."

Denmark also announced last week that it will make its largest-ever arms purchase, acquiring additional ground-based air defense systems worth 58 billion Danish crowns ($9.11 billion).