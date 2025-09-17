German coalition partner urges EU sanctions on Israel

A partner in the ruling German coalition on Wednesday urged the government to clear the way for European trade sanctions on Israel over its brutal war in Gaza.

"Germany should lift its blockade (on sanctions), because almost every other European state is doing so," Social Democratic Party (SPD) foreign policy spokesman Adis Ahmetovic told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk radio, pointing to concrete proposals introduced by EU Commission President Ursula.

In support of sanctions, he also cited Israel's escalation of the war with the invasion of Gaza City, calling it unacceptable and a further violation of international law,

He stressed that nobody is saying that Germany should "be the loudest in demanding sanctions on the Israeli government. But we must adapt our course to European standards and clear the way."

In the end, only Hungary, the Czech Republic, Italy, and Germany will be opposed, he said.

The center-right government is deeply divided over imposing EU trade sanctions, as the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party adamantly opposes such a move, while its junior coalition partner, the SPD, supports it.

Most Germans back sanctions against Israel over its war in Gaza, according to surveys published in recent months

Based on information from German Press Agency (dpa), the EU Commission's plans are now geared at suspending certain trade agreements between the EU and Israel. In particular, these regulate which goods can be traded duty-free or at preferential rates. A concrete proposal is to be presented to EU member states later Wednesday.





