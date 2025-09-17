European Parliament president arrives in Ukraine’s capital

European Parliament (EP) President Roberta Metsola on Wednesday arrived in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on an official visit.

"Back in Kyiv. 1300 days since the start of the aggression, I am in Ukraine with @Europarl_EN's strong message of support," Metsola wrote on the US social media company X upon her arrival in the Ukrainian capital, where she was greeted by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Just as we stood you with day one, we will remain at your side," she added, without providing details of her schedule in the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko also confirmed Metsola's arrival in a statement on Telegram, saying she plans to deliver a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, and that she is currently meeting with the heads of factions in parliament.

Earlier this month, Stefanchuk wrote on X that he invited Metsola to the Ukrainian capital, her first visit to Kyiv after being reelected to her post back in July 2024, noting it would be an "important symbol of solidarity with Ukraine."

Stefanchuk's statement came after meeting the EP president during the G7 Parliamentary Summit in Ottawa, Canada's capital, on Sept. 4-6.





