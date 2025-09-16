Spain summons Israeli envoy over 'antisemite' claim

The Spanish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Israel's charge d'affaires after the Israeli foreign minister accused Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of being "antisemite."

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares summoned Israeli Charge d'Affaires in Spain Dana Erlich to express his rejection of "unacceptable words and positions" of his Israeli counterpart, sources told public broadcaster RTVE.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar had called Sanchez an "antisemite" and "liar" on US social media company X on Monday.

"Sanchez and his Communist government are antisemites and enemies of the truth," he wrote.

Saar's statement came after Sanchez urged the exclusion of Israel from international sports competitions until its "barbarity ends."

"Why was Russia expelled after the invasion of Ukraine and Israel is not expelled after the invasion of Gaza?" he said.





