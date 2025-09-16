Italy joins NATO mission to reinforce eastern flank

Italy will participate in a new NATO mission to reinforce eastern flank following suspected Russian drone incursions into Poland and Romania.

Rome plans to contribute with two Eurofighter jets as part of NATO's new Eastern Sentry operation, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Romania's Defense Ministry said Saturday that a Russian drone entered its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, the latest in a series of cross-border incidents along NATO's eastern flank.

Last week, Poland also said that at least 19 drones crossed into Polish airspace when Russia was attacking Ukraine. Russia, however, said the drone incursion was not deliberate.

In response, NATO announced new measures to strengthen defenses with the launch of Eastern Sentry.

On the alleged incursion in Romania, Russia said it was a "provocation" by Ukraine and rejected the claim as "unfounded."





