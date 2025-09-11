Germany’s Merz sharply criticizes Israel, says EU members will discuss possible sanctions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday sharply criticized Israel's violations of international law and aggressive military actions in the region, saying Berlin will await discussions with EU partners on possible sanctions.

Speaking at a joint press conference with EU Council President Antonio Costa in Berlin, Merz once again denounced Israel's airstrikes targeting Hamas' negotiating team in Qatar's capital Doha, and stressed the important role Qatar has played in ceasefire efforts in Gaza.

"This was a military strike by the Israeli army that violated international law, that violated the territorial integrity of Qatar, which is a country that, more than most others, has endeavored to play a mediating role in this conflict and has been very helpful so far," Merz said.

While reiterating Germany's historical responsibility for Israel's security due to the country's Nazi past, Merz emphasized that this commitment doesn't prevent criticism of certain actions by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, such as its massive military campaign in Gaza and restrictions on humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

When asked about the German government's position on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's recent proposal-which includes sanctioning Israel's extremist government ministers and violent settlers, as well as partially suspending the free trade deal with Israel-Merz indicated these matters would be discussed both in Berlin and with EU partners in the coming days.

"Regarding sanctions, I would like to first await the internal discussion within the European Council, as well as the discussion within our coalition government. We in the coalition agree that Israel's actions are unacceptable. Our foreign minister also reiterated this last night. This is our shared conviction," he said.

The conservative leader also criticized Israel's government for withholding revenues from the Palestinian Authority, made up of customs duties collected by Israel on behalf of the PA for imported goods.

Merz stressed the importance of the Palestinian Authority's financial stability to provide basic public services, including education. "This is not happening at the moment because the Israeli government is withholding funds from the Palestinian Authority that it is obligated to pay. This, too, is unacceptable," he said.

The German chancellor, however, reiterated that while Berlin supports a two-state solution to the conflict, it believes that Palestinian statehood recognition should come after diplomatic negotiations, not before a peace process.

"We will not join calls for the recognition of an independent Palestinian state at this time. We will also not participate in what is planned at the United Nations level, because we believe that the time is not yet right for the establishment of such a state. Several necessary prerequisites are missing," he said.