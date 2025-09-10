Russia condemns Israeli strike on Doha as 'gross violation of international law'

Russia on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar's capital Doha, calling it "a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter," and "an assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state."

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that Israel targeted Qatar's residential district, purportedly aimed at high-ranking members of the Palestinian Hamas movement who were reportedly located there, killing at least six people, including a Qatari police officer and injuring several people.

"Russia views this incident as a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, representing an assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state," the ministry stressed.

The Russian diplomatic service further added that the Israeli actions constitute a step leading towards further escalation and destabilization in the Middle East.

"Such methods employed against those considered enemies or opponents by Israel warrant severe condemnation," it said.

The ministry said that the attack on Qatar, which is playing a key mediating role in indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israeli leadership for ending nearly two years of war in the Gaza Strip and releasing detained persons, "can only be seen as actions intended to undermine international efforts toward finding peaceful resolutions."

"In light of these events, Moscow once again appeals to all involved parties to adopt responsible approaches and refrain from taking steps capable of exacerbating the situation in the area of the Palestine-Israel conflict, thereby complicating its political settlement," it added.

The ministry also reaffirmed Russia's position supporting the urgent cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and finding a comprehensive resolution of the Palestinian issue based on established international legal principles.





