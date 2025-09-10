Poland closes several airports due to 'unplanned military activity'

Poland has closed major airports due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security" amid reports of Russian airspace violations.

Aviation notices confirmed closures at Warsaw International, Modlin, Lublin and Rzeszow-Jasionka airports due to military operations.

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command activated security procedures as Russia conducted massive strikes on Ukrainian territory overnight.

Officials said that "Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of alert."

The measures were described as preventive, aimed at securing airspace and protecting citizens in areas adjacent to threatened zones.

The command noted that it was monitoring the situation while maintaining forces on "full alert for immediate response," though it made no mention of airspace violations.

"Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian Shahed drones less than a week after President (Donald)Trump hosted President (Karol) Nawrocki at the White House," US Rep. Joe Wilson said on the US social media company X's platform. "This is an act of war."

US Sen. Dick Durbin warned that "repeated violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are fair warning that (President) Vladimir Putin is testing our resolve to protect Poland and the Baltic nations."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously vowed "decisive action" against further airspace violations, saying Friday that Poland would "react very decisively to such provocations."





