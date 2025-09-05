Poland PM says ‘decisive action’ in event of violations of airspace

Poland will take "decisive action" in the event of further violations of the country's airspace, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

"From today on, Poland will react very decisively to such provocations," Tusk, commenting on recent violations of Polish airspace, told reporters in the Polish city of Lomza.

Poland recorded two violations of its airspace by drones earlier this week, two weeks after a Russian drone exploded in eastern Poland.

Tusk said he had had a long conversation with Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on the matter and that the military will be ready for what he called "kinetic actions."

On Wednesday, Polish airspace was violated twice by drones. The military said it had full control of the situation and that the violations were "consequence less." It said Poland's army also has additional support in the form of Dutch F-35s, which will be stationed in the country for the next four months.

"Here in the east, the need for security, including the presence of allied forces, is greater than in some other regions. As you know, we are dealing with growing tensions related to provocations. I spoke at length with the Minister of National Defense, and from today on, we will respond very decisively," Tusk said. "Anyone who violates Polish airspace will have to reckon with a reaction from the Polish military, and an immediate one at that," he added.

A Ukrainian missile landed in Poland, killing two people, in 2022.

Tensions with Belarus have risen in recent days after Polish officials rejected Belarusian claims that a Polish monk was spying for Warsaw's intelligence services, calling his arrest a political provocation.

Poland, a NATO member, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine against Russia.





