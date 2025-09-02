Ukraine claims retaking control of another village in Donetsk region

Ukraine claimed on Monday that it retook control of another village in its eastern Donetsk region.

A video statement by the Ukrainian General Staff claimed its forces recaptured the village of Novoekonomichne a day earlier following two weeks of clashes with Russian troops. Moscow had claimed control of the village in July.

The village is about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) northeast of the city of Pokrovsk, a key front in the ongoing war.

Moscow has repeatedly asserted territorial gains in recent months, particularly in Donetsk, where fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has also claimed retaking control of various settlements in Donetsk in the past weeks, including the village of Novomykhailivka on Aug. 24 and six other villages the day before.

Moscow did not immediately commented on Kyiv's recent claim, and independent verification is difficult due to the conflict.





