EU foreign policy chief says 'Ukraine needs backup now'

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Friday that Ukraine urgently needs more military support, stressing that "Ukraine needs backup now," after Russia's recent strikes on Kyiv that killed civilians and damaged the EU Delegation building.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU defense ministers, Kallas underlined that Russia's latest wave of attacks showed Moscow's disregard for peace efforts.

"These attacks show that Putin is just mocking any kind of peace efforts that are made," she said.

"So what we have to do is impress pressure on Russia and this is really what they understand, the pressure."

Kallas confirmed that ministers would focus on accelerating military aid.

"Ukraine needs all the military support right now, and that's why we are also discussing with the defense ministers, what more can we do now? We have the ammunition initiative, and we have put a deadline in the end of this year."

She said preparations were also underway for the "day after" any eventual peace agreement.

"On the European Union level, then what is our contribution to the security guarantees, is the training mission, military mission, and also the support for defense industry of Ukraine," she explained.

"We are discussing today how to change the mandate of all those missions in order to be ready after any peace agreement is put in place. Some member states are saying, and sending their already, to send their troops. Some are not ready. But these discussions are still ongoing."

Kallas reiterated that only pressure could force Moscow to seek peace.

"Russia does not want peace. That is very clear right now, also the attacks that they are doing. So, we have to put the pressure on them so that they would also want peace, and this is the only thing that works on that."

On sanctions, she said: "What will hurt them the most is, any sanctions on energy and all the, you know, secondary sanctions that Americans have put for example, but also financial services that really hinder them, the access to capital, what they so desperately need."

Kallas noted that besides Ukraine, ministers would also address wider security issues, including Iran.

"When it comes to Iran, then you know all that yesterday, the snapback (mechanism to reimpose international sanctions) was started. So, we are entering a new phase this 30 days that is now giving us also the opportunity to really find diplomatic ways to find a solution."

"The worries that we have with Iran are very clear when it comes to their nuclear program, when it comes to their ballistic missiles, also their support to Russia."





