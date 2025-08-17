Ukraine claims it retook control of 6 settlements in Donetsk region

Ukraine on Sunday claimed that it retook control of six settlements in the country's eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow claimed to have made advances, as the ongoing war nears three-and-a-half years since it began.

A statement by Ukraine's General Staff claimed that Ukrainian troops recaptured the villages of Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz following "joint actions" between Aug. 4-16.

The statement further claimed that efforts to "stabilize" the front line near the city of Dobropillia continue, and that a group of Ukrainian forces "cleared" the city of Pokrovsk of Russian troops during the week.

Moscow has repeatedly claimed territorial gains in recent months, particularly in Donetsk, where fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk. The city serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine's military operations in the region.

Earlier this week, Ukraine claimed Russian troops launched a push toward Dobropillia, about 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) north of Pokrovsk, though local authorities said Thursday that the situation in the area has been "stabilized."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed the push sought to "demonstrate strength" ahead of talks held between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Sunday's statement also claimed that active offensives resulted in Ukrainian advances in several locations on the North-Slobozhanske front along Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, particularly near the village of Yablunivka, where it said its forces have made advances up to a kilometer (0.6 miles).

On Saturday, the General Staff claimed its forces made some advances in the region. It added that clashes are ongoing near the villages of Oleksiivka and Yunakivka in Sumy, situated about 5 and 7 kilometers from the border with Russia, respectively.

In April, Russia claimed to have pushed Ukrainian troops out of its Kursk region, where Kyiv had launched an incursion in August last year, after which Putin ordered the creation of a "security buffer zone" along the border between the two countries.

Since then, Moscow has claimed to have taken control of multiple settlements in the Sumy region, including Yablunivka and Oleksiivka.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the recent claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.



