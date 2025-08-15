Lavrov says Russia has 'clear, understandable position' for Putin-Trump meeting

Russia has "a clear, understandable position" and arguments to support it at the forthcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Commenting on Trump's remarks that there is 25% chance of failure in negotiations, Lavrov, in an interview with the Russian Rossiya 1 TV channel, said the Russian side never makes predictions beforehand.

"We know we have arguments and a clear, understandable position. We'll present it," he said.

Lavrov pointed out that a lot has already been done during visits by US envoy Steve Witkoff who acted on behalf of the American president. "I hope we'll continue this useful conversation," he said.

Putin and Trump are set to meet in Anchorage, the largest city of the US state of Alaska, later on Friday in a bid to find common ground to end the war in Ukraine, which continues since February 2022.



