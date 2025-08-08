Planned school shooting in Denmark

Police said the attack plan was prepared by three students together, but the other two suspects were released after questioning.

Southeast Jutland police said they received a tip last Friday about a planned armed assault on Sct. Michaels private school.

The attack was reportedly intended to take place just before the end of the summer holidays on August 11.

Authorities stressed that after uncovering the plot, there was no security threat to the school or surrounding area, and all students at the targeted school were safe.

The 15-year-old suspect, charged with attempted murder, was placed in temporary custody for four weeks by court order at the prosecution's request.

According to a municipal press release, none of the suspects were students at the targeted school but attended another school.