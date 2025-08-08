GERMANYS YOUTH POPULATION SHARE HITS RECORD LOW

According to data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), further decline in the youth population was only prevented by the influx of migrants and refugees. An official briefing released ahead of International Youth Day on August 12 noted that the youth share has appeared stable since 2021, but this stability is largely due to young migrants who arrived after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

While the proportion of young people without a migration background stands at just 8.6%, those with both parents of migrant origin make up the largest share at 20.7%, highlighting how strongly immigration shapes Germany's youth demographics.

SHARPLY STEEPER DROP IN EAST GERMANY



The demographic decline is more severe in the East, with states such as Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Saxony-Anhalt seeing youth shares drop below 9%, while in western city-states like Bremen and Hamburg, and in Baden-Württemberg, the rate is slightly above 11%.

Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency, warned about the economic impact of the decline, saying that Germany's skilled labor shortage remains a major challenge for business.

A June report by consulting firm EY revealed that the industrial sector lost more than 100,000 jobs over the past year, with an additional 70,000 losses expected by the end of 2025.

The automotive industry was hit hardest, with over 45,000 net job losses — a situation that, combined with demographic bottlenecks, is further straining Germany's production and employment capacity.