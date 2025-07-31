UNJUSTIFIABLE: ITALYS MELONI PRESSES NETANYAHU TO END WAR ON GAZA

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reacts as she speaks to the media at a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the situation in Gaza "unsustainable and unjustifiable."

"President Meloni insisted on the need to immediately cease hostilities given the situation in Gaza, which, she underlined, is unsustainable and unjustifiable," according to a statement released by the Italian government on Wednesday.

The call also addressed the humanitarian crisis in the region. "The conversation also provided an opportunity to reiterate the urgent need to guarantee full and unhindered humanitarian access to the civilian population, reaffirming Italy's efforts in this regard through the Food for Gaza initiative," the statement said.

The Italian government also confirmed that, as part of its humanitarian support, another 50 Palestinian civilians will be welcomed to Italy and further aid drops will be organized for those remaining in Gaza.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,200 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory's health care system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.