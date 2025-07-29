Helicopter crashes in Germany

According to reports in the German press, parts of the crashed helicopter were found in the Mulde River.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, where efforts are underway to recover the wreckage and locate the missing crew.

Reports indicate a significant fuel spill at the crash site, and that the wreckage is located in the middle of the river, making access difficult.

According to a report by German news agency DPA citing Leipzig police, the helicopter belongs to the German military, and a restricted military zone has been established around the crash site.