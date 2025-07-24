France: Palestinian statehood more threatened; July 28 UN meeting

 Contact Us
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has confirmed that a high-level UN conference on Palestine will take place on July 28–29, after being postponed due to the Iran-Israel conflict in June.

Published July 24,2025
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned that the prospect of a Palestinian state is more threatened than ever and confirmed a UN conference on Palestine will be convened on July 28.

"As Gaza is gripped by famine and destruction, and the prospect of a Palestinian state is more threatened than ever, France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair a meeting of the international community this Monday at the UN to save the two-state solution," Barrot wrote on X.

The high-level UN conference on peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and implementation of a two-state solution was postponed due to logistical and security reasons after the Iran-Israel war in June. It is now rescheduled for July 28-29.