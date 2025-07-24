EU Parliament members demand urgent talks on Israel

Over 60 members of the European Parliament (MEPs) demanded emergency meeting to push actions against Israel in a letter sent to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.

Marc Botenga, a Belgian MEP from the Left group, said on X that they had written to Kallas, demanding an emergency meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council be convened immediately to propose action against Israel.

"We are writing to you today to demand immediate action is taken given the appalling humanitarian situation in Gaza and the continued Israeli attacks on Palestinians at aid distribution sites which have so far resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people," the MEPs wrote.

They said the recent EU-Israel aid agreement delivered "no tangible change" in conditions on the ground, highlighting that as children die of starvation EU responds with "weak words and no action."

"Let us be clear, history will not look kindly on the EU's silence and complicity in the face of starvation and genocide in Gaza and European citizens are using their voices to demand real action. As their elected representatives, we put it to you that there can be no more double standards, no more silence and no more complicity," the lawmakers said.

The MEPs demanded adoption of a full suite of sanctions against Israel, sanctions on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and individuals within the organization, proposal of measures following the review of EU-Israel Association Agreement and lobbying member states to implement a two-way arms embargo.

"Every day we do not take action is another day where Palestinians in Gaza are left to starve or be killed. Action is needed now," they said.





