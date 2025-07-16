Greece braces for intense heatwave with temperatures up to 43C

Greece is preparing for a new and more intense heatwave that is expected to bring soaring temperatures and heightened wildfire risk, local media reported Wednesday.

According to the daily To Vima, forecasts predict temperatures could climb to as high as 43C (109F) between Sunday, July 20, and at least Tuesday, July 22 -- possibly extending into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Giorgos Tsatrafilia said temperatures of 39-40C (102-104F) are likely in the days leading up to the weekend, before the full force of the heatwave sets in.

He also warned that vulnerable populations, particularly in urban areas with poor ventilation and limited cooling options, could experience significant strain during the extreme heat.



