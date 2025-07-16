At least 12 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine: local officials

At least 12 people were wounded in Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine, local authorities said Wednesday.

The attacks came after US President Donald Trump gave Moscow 50 days to reach a peace deal with Ukraine.

Eight people were wounded in strikes on Ukraine's central region of Vinnytsia, the regional military administration said on social media.

Three people were also wounded in an attack on Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, the region's governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram.

And a 17-year-old boy was fighting for his life after Russian missile and drone strikes destroyed an industrial building in south-central Kryvyi Rig, the city's mayor said on Telegram.

"This has never happened before. A ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds simultaneously," Oleksandr Vilkul, the mayor of the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown, wrote on Telegram.

He confirmed the teenage boy suffered a wound to his abdomen and was receiving medical treatment.

Three people were killed in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Russia has been stepping up its summer offensive campaign as Washington-mediated ceasefire talks stall, claiming more ground in eastern Ukraine while pounding it with combined drone, artillery and missile strikes.

Trump said he had struck a deal with NATO to supply American air defence systems and weapons to Ukraine and threatened Russia with tariffs and sanctions, as he grows frustrated with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for rejecting a ceasefire and intensifying attacks.