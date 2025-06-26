Russian strikes kill one in southern Ukraine

Russia airstrikes killed one person and wounded two others in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, local officials said Thursday.

One person was killed in a strike on the village of Tavriyske, the region's governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.

Guided bombs hit a residential building, wounding another man, aged 34, Kherson's military administration said.

And in the Korabelny district overnight Russian bombing wounded a woman in her 70s, Kherson council reported on Telegram.

Russian strikes target Ukrainian towns and cities on a daily basis, while Moscow's troops have for weeks been edging forward in the northeast Sumy region.

On the diplomatic front, talks are stalled despite pressure from the United States.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately sabotaging a peace deal in order to prolong its full-scale offensive and to seize more territory.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and claims to have annexed four Ukrainian regions as its own since launching its invasion in 2022 -- in addition to Crimea, which it captured in 2014.

On Wednesday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an accord with the Council of Europe to set up a special tribunal to try top officials over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.