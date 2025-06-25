Portugal tightens citizenship rules

The Portuguese government tightened its citizenship rules by doubling the residency period and limiting family reunification.

The government on Monday decided to double its minimum period of stay required to obtain citizenship from 5 to 10 years, with the exception of Brazilians and other Portuguese speakers, who could be eligible for citizenship in 7 years, according to local media.

The government will also restrict family reunification, allowing only immigrants who have held a residence permit in Portugal for at least two years to be eligible to reunite with their spouses.

It will tighten entry of immigrants as well, evaluating them based on their knowledge of Portuguese culture and language and restricting the work visa for highly qualified candidates.

The government is planning to broaden the grounds for revoking nationality, particularly in cases involving criminal conduct.