UK 'temporarily' withdraws its staff from embassy in Iran

Britain on Friday announced that it has temporarily withdrawn staff from its embassy in Iran's capital Tehran due to the volatile security situation.

"Due to the security situation, UK staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Iran," the British Foreign Office said in its latest update on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

It added that the embassy continues to operate remotely.

The Foreign Office reiterated its warning against all travel to Iran.

"If you are a British national already in Iran, either resident or visitor, carefully consider your presence there and the risks you take by staying."

Hostilities began last week when Israel launched airstrikes on targets in Iran, including military and nuclear sites. Tehran responded with missile strikes targeting Israeli territory.

According to Iranian media, at least 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 injured in Israel's attacks on Iran. Israeli authorities say 25 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in Iranian strikes.