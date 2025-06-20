Majority of Germans now hold negative view of Israel : Survey

German public opinion has shifted dramatically against Israel, with 57% now holding a negative view of the country following its military actions in Gaza, according to a new survey released Friday.

The poll by Allensbach research institute for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper marks a striking reversal from 2022, when only 23% expressed negative views of Israel.

The survey found growing concerns about Israel's military attacks, with 65% of Germans considering Israel's actions in Gaza "inappropriate." Only 13% voiced support for the military campaign.

On the question of whether Germany bears a "special responsibility" toward Israel given its Nazi past, 28% of respondents supported this view while 52% rejected this notion.

In a particularly notable finding, 73% of respondents indicated they saw "some truth" in the statement that Israel's actions in Gaza constitute "genocide," while only 9% explicitly rejected this characterization.

The shift in German public sentiment comes as Israel faces mounting international criticism over its military campaign in Gaza. The poll also revealed that 37% of Germans now view Israel as a major threat to world peace, up from just 11% in January 2021.

The Allensbach survey was conducted from June 1-12, 2025, prior to Israel's military attack on Iran's nuclear sites and military facilities.