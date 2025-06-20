Australia suspends operations at its embassy in Iran

Australia announced Friday that it has suspended operations at its embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran and directed diplomats and their families to leave the country.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government made the decision based on advice about the deteriorating security environment in Iran.

However, Australia's ambassador to Iran will remain in the region to support the Australian government's response to the crisis, she said.

"We urge Australians who are able to leave Iran to do so now, if it is safe. Those who are unable to, or do not wish to leave, are advised to shelter in place," she added.

Australia's Foreign Ministry also deployed consular staff to Azerbaijan, including its border crossing, to support Australians departing Iran, according to the statement.

Regional tensions have escalated since June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.