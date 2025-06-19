UK says it is 'ready to' push for diplomatic solution as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Britain has called for restraint and renewed efforts towards diplomacy as the deadly conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, with hundreds reported dead and pressure mounting on global powers to prevent further escalation.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told Anadolu on Wednesday that the UK has "had long-standing concerns about Iran's nuclear program" and that the foreign secretary "is ready to support talks to press for a diplomatic solution to this issue."

"Any foreign secretary travel would be set out in the usual way," the spokesperson added.

The UK's top diplomat chaired a call on Monday involving British and European counterparts and Iran, in which participants "reiterated their commitment to the region's stability and a diplomatic pathway forward, and urged Iran to show restraint and refrain from taking further steps which could lead to serious consequences."

Hostilities erupted last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities. Tehran responded with retaliatory missile strikes that have since continued in a deadly exchange.

According to Israeli officials, at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in Iranian missile attacks.

In Iran, state media reports that 585 people have died and over 1,300 have been wounded in the Israeli assault.

Amid fears of a broader regional war, diplomatic efforts are intensifying.

Foreign ministers of Germany, France and the UK are expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas is also due to take part in the high-level meeting.

Diplomatic sources confirmed the planned meeting but provided no further details.

According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Araghchi will meet with the European foreign ministers and Kallas in the meeting that will be held at the request of European foreign ministers.

The hostilities between Iran and Israel started almost a week ago after Israel launched a wide-ranging military operation last Friday, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, military sites, and top scientific personnel.

Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, responded with missile and drone strikes.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, over 220 people have been killed and at least 1,800 injured. Iran's ambassador to Russia cited nearly 300 civilian deaths. Israel, in turn, reported more than 20 deaths and over 800 injuries.

Despite international calls for restraint, both sides continue to exchange fire, with Israel vowing to eliminate Iran's nuclear capabilities and Tehran pledging to keep retaliating until the bombardments stop.

As tensions soar, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi and US intelligence maintain there is no verified evidence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program, despite claims by Israel and President Donald Trump.