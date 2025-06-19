Germany approves €4 Million arms export to Israel

In response to a parliamentary inquiry by the Left Party, Germany's Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action stated that the government authorized German manufacturers to supply Israel with arms worth €3.986 million between May 7 and June 10. Israel has been accused of committing genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Germany's total arms and military equipment exports to Tel Aviv reached €161.1 million in 2024.

In 2023, the German government approved €327 million worth of arms and military equipment sales to Israel.

Germany's arms exports to Israel in 2023 increased tenfold compared to 2022.

In Germany, decisions regarding arms exports are made by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the Foreign Ministry, and the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA).

In sensitive cases, the Federal Security Council—comprising the chancellor and other key ministers—can also be involved in the decision-making process.

No information is provided regarding indirect arms exports to Israel via third countries.

