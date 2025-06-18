France announces large-scale border control operation

French Interior Minister Bruno Retaillau announced a large-scale border control operation on Wednesday at train stations and buses.

Retaillau told Europe 1-CNews that the operation will be organized through Thursday to prevent the arrival of illegal immigrants into France.

"In the next 48 hours, nearly 4,000 gendarmes, police officers, customs officers, and sentinel forces will be mobilized to arrest illegal immigrants," he said.

Retaillau noted that he wants to "make it clear that illegal immigrants are not welcome in France," stressing that 47,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested since the beginning of 2025.



