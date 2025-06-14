Russia, Ukraine conduct 4th prisoner swap in a week

Russia and Ukraine carried out another prisoner exchange, the fourth in a week, returning captured military personnel to their respective countries, according to the Russian Defense Ministry and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Russian ministry announced that its servicemen were brought back from Ukrainian territory as part of the exchange deal, while captured Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were handed over in return.

"We continue to take our people from Russian captivity. This is the fourth exchange in a week," Zelenskyy confirmed on Telegram.

He said the returnees included soldiers from the armed forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service, and the State Special Transport Service, noting that many had been detained since 2022.

"We must release everyone and we are working precisely for this, so as not to leave anyone to the enemy. Thank you to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine has conducted frequent prisoner swaps with Russia throughout the war, with some exchanges occurring through mediation by countries like the UAE, Türkiye, and Qatar.



