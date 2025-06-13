 Contact Us
EU urges restraint in Middle East amid fears of escalation

EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, urged all parties in the Middle East to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation following Israel's recent airstrikes on Iran. They emphasized the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability and global security amid rising tensions.

Published June 13,2025
EU officials on Friday called on all parties in the Middle East to show maximum restraint and avoid further escalation amid growing tensions in the region.

"The reports emerging from the Middle East are deeply alarming," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X after overnight Israeli strikes on Iran.

She stressed that a diplomatic resolution is now more urgent than ever "for the sake of the region's stability and global security," adding: "Europe urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate immediately and refrain from retaliation."

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas echoed von der Leyen's calls for restraint, urging all parties in the Middle East to avoid further escalation amid growing tensions in the region.

"The situation in the Middle East is dangerous. "I urge all parties to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation," Kallas wrote on X, adding that she stands ready to support any diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with strikes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities, Israeli Army Radio reported.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency and closed its airspace, diverting all flights to other countries, Hebrew-language media reported.

A total of 200 Israeli planes struck Iran in its attack, the Israeli army said.