Russia claims capturing 2 more settlements in eastern Ukraine

Russia claimed on Wednesday that its forces captured two more settlements in eastern Ukraine as fighting continued across multiple fronts.

According to the Defense Ministry, units from the North group of forces took control of the village of Kondratovka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region.

Meanwhile, troops from the West military group seized the settlement of Redkodub in Donetsk.

The ministry described both operations as the result of "active" and "decisive" actions by Russian forces.

Independent verification of the claims was not immediately possible.

Kondratovka and Redkodub are small localities but hold tactical value due to their positions near contested frontlines.



