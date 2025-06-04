Poland says containers with arms, ammunition found near Ukraine border

Ukrainian service members fire a selfpropelled howitzer towards Russian troops, at a position near a front line, in Donetsk region (REUTERS File Photo)

Containers with ammunition and weapons were found in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, possibly stocks of a private company meant for delivery to Ukraine, Polish authorities said on Wednesday.

Private broadcaster TV Republika had earlier reported that eight containers containing weapons had been found at an airstrip in the village of Laszki.

"The containers with ammunition and weapons found in the town of Laszki in the Podkarpacie region ARE NOT the property of the Polish Army," the Defence Ministry said on X. "The appropriate services are securing the place and equipment."

Interior Ministry spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski told reporters he believed the arms in question were anti-aircraft weapons, that they were part of the stock of a private company and that they were probably supposed to be delivered to Ukraine.

He said such weapons were not properly supervised, labelling this a "scandal".

Poland has become a key hub for the distribution of military aid to Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

















