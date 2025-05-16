Germany says Ukraine-Russia meeting in Istanbul a ‘positive signal’

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Friday as a 'positive signal' and called for more diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Speaking at the European Political Community summit in Albania, Merz said European allies will continue providing strong support to Ukraine while pursuing diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

"The fact that they are meeting today, the first time in three and a half years, is a very small but first positive signal. We have to do more on that, on diplomatic efforts," Merz said, referring to the Istanbul meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

He also underlined that Ukraine needs to maintain a strong military position to succeed at the negotiating table. "We have to be very clear on our military support for this country as well. There should be no doubt that we are willing to continue to give our support," he stressed.

The European Political Community summit brought together leaders from over 40 European countries and EU institutions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were among the leaders who attended the summit in Tirana, hosted by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.